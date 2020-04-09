Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood have been given almost £6million in emergency funding to help them deal with the impact of coronavirus.

Lichfield District Council has handed out funding made available by the Government to 490 companies.

The local authority has written to around 1,500 businesses it believes are eligible for small business grants of £10,000 or £25,000 if they are retail, hospitality or leisure firms.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“The Government has made grant funding available to help support local businesses financially at this difficult time. “We are responsible for getting this much needed grant money to eligible businesses as swiftly as possible. “Having paid almost 500 grants already, while processing the remaining payments, we need to get the message out to businesses across the district who haven’t contacted us yet, to get in touch with us by email if they think they may be eligible for a grant. “Around £19 million of financial support is available for our eligible businesses. “If you are involved in a business in the retail, leisure or hospitality sectors, please make sure you have a look at the information on who is eligible. “We can’t make grant payments unless business owners get in touch with us.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For more details, including the full eligibility criteria for the grants and information about other support that is available to businesses, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/supportingbusiness.