More than 100 vulnerable residents in Lichfield and Burntwood have had vital food and essentials delivered to them in self-isolation thanks to a local project.

The link-up between Central England Co-op and Lichfield District Council aims to ensure no-one is left cut off during the coronavirus outbreak.

The local authority has been gathering orders before passing them on to the retailer’s Boley Park store where they are packaged and payment is taken before the council delivers the goods to residents.

James Knight, member and community reelations officer for Central England Co-op, is managing the project and said the first week had proven to be a real success.

“It is great to see that our partnership has helped 100 people so far gain access to vital food and essentials they otherwise may have missed out on. “This is a true example of co-operation in action and showcases how, during these uncertain times, like-minded organisations like Central England Co-op and Lichfield District Council can work together to provide vital support for the local community.” James Knight, Central England Co-op

This scheme was the first of its kind in the country and its success has already seen a similar operation rolled out in partnership with Stafford Borough Council.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for communities and housing, said:

“We have got staff from all over the council as well as elected members working on the phone lines to help run the service. “It’s been great to see everyone pulling together and we’re getting some lovely messages of thanks from the people we’ve helped. “This is a fantastic example of partnership working and we look forward to continuing to support our residents through this difficult time.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

For more details on support available visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/coronavirushelp.