A housing association has been told to clean an “unacceptable” rubbish pile left outside its properties.

Lichfield District Council has contacted Platform Housing over the waste at Armada House.

Residents living near Armada Close said that the rubbish had been building up in recent weeks.

“We have to walk past this mess – nothing is being done to rectify the situation. “It’s obviously more worrying given current health issues.” Local resident who did not wish to be named

“Unsanitary and unsightly”

Lichfield District Council confirmed it had given the housing association a deadline to clean the area up.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, said:

“This build-up of rubbish is unacceptable and needs to be dealt with as it is unsanitary and unsightly. “We have contacted Platform Housing, the housing association responsible for this area, to highlight the issue and they have assured us that they will escalate it to their clearance teams for action. “As a precaution, we have served a notice on Platform Housing that requires them to remove the waste by 15th April. “If it is not removed by then our teams will clear it away and charge for the work.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

Piles of rubbish outside Armada House

Cllr Lax said she hoped the situation would be resolved in both the short and the long term.