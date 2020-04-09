Members of a gang who stole more than £10,000 worth of copper wiring from a business in Lichfield has been jailed.

The group of six men were caught when they were spotted loading the stolen goods into a van at Anixter Limited in Fradley in the early hours of 29th November.

Police tracked the vehicle and a car travelling together on the A38 before they were stopped on the M6 southbound.

Cut up copper cable was found onboard the van, while heavy duty cable cutters and two sets of bolt cutters were also found in the car.