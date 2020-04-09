Members of a gang who stole more than £10,000 worth of copper wiring from a business in Lichfield has been jailed.
The group of six men were caught when they were spotted loading the stolen goods into a van at Anixter Limited in Fradley in the early hours of 29th November.
Police tracked the vehicle and a car travelling together on the A38 before they were stopped on the M6 southbound.
Cut up copper cable was found onboard the van, while heavy duty cable cutters and two sets of bolt cutters were also found in the car.
- Georgian Boghici, 19, of Elsetree Hill South, Borehamwood, was sentenced to 16 months. He was also sentenced to a further 28 months for two counts of burglary in London.
- Florin Arpad, 20, of Maple Avenue, Harrow, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
- Marian Miron, 38, of Far End, Northampton, was jailed for 15 months.
- Marius Boghici, 22, of Elstree Hill South, Borehamwood, was sent to prison for 15 months
- Gherasim Cretu, 38, of Elstree Hill South, Borehamwood, was jailed for 18 months.
- Florin Rusu, 26, of no fixed address, was given 15 months behind bars.
Supported by