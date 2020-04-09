All shows at the Lichfield Garrick until the end of May have now been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The theatre said the Government advice meant it could not give a date when it expected shows to resume.

Some staff at the theatre are continuing to work to try and reschedule events for later in the year as well as process refunds.

Karen Foster, the Lichfield Garrick’s chief executive, said they were looking for new ways to reach audiences while the curtain remains down.