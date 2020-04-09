Passengers in Lichfield are being reminded to only make essential journeys by train over the Easter weekend.
The numbers of people travelling on the railways has dropped since the Government introduced social distancing measures and advice people to work from home.
But Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, was keen to remind passengers that the guidance remains in place over what is usually a busy Easter weekend.
“We understand many people would usually plan to meet up with friends and family at Easter, but the Government advice is clear that only truly essential journeys can be made.
“Social visits are not essential travel and so we are urging our customers to do their catching up this Easter over the phone or online.
“This will help stop the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives.”Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway
