Plans have been unveiled for a new classroom building at a Lichfield School.

The new block at King Edward VI School will also see the demolition of four existing modular classrooms at the Upper St John Street site.

The planning application outlines how a greenhouse and former firing range area alongside the current sixth form building will also be removed to make way for the new classrooms.

“Funding requirements stipulate that improvement works are to be located in the same locality as the structures that are to be replaced, therefore the relocated science facilities are to be located adjacent the Johnson Building. “A single-storey modular science block is proposed. “The building has been designed to suit its immediate context with elevational treatments that will connect the blocks visually.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Staffordshire County Council’s website.