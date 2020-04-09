Council chiefs have thanked Lichfield and Burntwood school and nursery staff who will be working through the Bank Holiday weekend to support key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Although education settings are not accepting all students, they have remained open for those children whose parents are still having to work during the lockdown.

Some schools are set to remain open through what would have been the Easter holidays, while a number of nurseries are also planning to remain open on the Bank Holidays.

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for learning and employability, said:

“This is a magnificent effort by school staff and early years providers and every worker we can keep on the frontline supporting the NHS, home care and other essential services is a huge step in the right direction for Staffordshire’s fight against coronavirus.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

In line with national averages attendance at Staffordshire schools and nurseries has been running at around two or three per cent since the lockdown was introduced.

Cllr White added: