Teachers at a Burntwood school have found a light-hearted way to keep their pupils entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

The team from Erasmus Darwin Academy have put together a lip-sync video of Journey’s hit Don’t Stop Believin’.

The video features teachers training their pets, mowing the lawn in a tuxedo and playing air guitar with a pressure washer.

One parent told Lichfield Live it had brought a smile to the faces of students.