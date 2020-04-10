A charity offering camps in Lichfield for children with serious illnesses has launched an urgent appeal for donations after coronavirus hit fundraising efforts.

Over The Wall has been forced to cancel five events at Whitemoor Lakes already.

Founded in 1999, the charity offers free residential camps for kids with a range of illnesses – but it is now asking for public help to ensure future gatherings can take place.

Kevin Mathieson, CEO of Over The Wall, said:

“We are launching an appeal for funding, to essentially help ensure the survival of Over The Wall. “We appreciate that this is a difficult time for everyone, but any support now would be critical in us securing the future of the charity. “Coronavirus has had such a severe impact on our fundraising programme, that we have already adopted a range of different measures in an attempt to ensure the survival of Over The Wall. “While we know coronavirus will one day be beaten, we are unsure of the continuation of our charity – so, if you can, please help us to ensure that Over The Wall survives these difficult times.” Kevin Mathieson, Over The Wall

The charity is already putting alternative plans in place for the children who were scheduled to attend the Lichfield camps in 2020 by creating an online Camp in the Cloud programme.

It is also running an Activity Blitz for all children and families stuck inside their homes.

People can find out how to donate at www.otw.org.uk.