A group of volunteers have delivered food and medication to more than 600 homes since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Members of Lichfield Lions FC set up their free delivery service in a bid to help members of the community forced into self-isolation.

The success of their efforts has now seen hundreds of residents supported through the COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Lions said:

“A huge thank you to all our friends and volunteers that have helped us help others. “By 10th April you’ll have helped us deliver food or medications to almost 600 homes. “Everyone who has taken part is amazing.” Lichfield Lions FC spokesperson

Anyone wanting help can call 01543 401391 or email lichfieldlions@outlook.com.