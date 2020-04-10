People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to take part in a sing-along tribute to key workers as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Enjoy Staffordshire and Staffordshire County Council are planning to create the video of people singing Robbie Williams’ hit song Angels.

The piece will be released on 1st May to mark Staffordshire Day in tribute to those NHS staff and key workers.

Cllr Mark Winnington, cabinet member responsible for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“For Staffordshire Day this year, we want to bring people together and thank the angels who have stepped up to get the nation through the coronavirus crisis. “A sing-along is a great way to do that, and what better song than Angels for the occasion? “Robbie’s one of our own and we’re very proud of him in Staffordshire, and the song is hugely uplifting and meaningful. “Thank you to Robbie Williams and his management team at IE Music for giving us permission to do this. “We want as many people as possible to send us a video of them singing the song, whether you have the voice of Pavarotti or only ever dare singing in the shower. “Let’s make a great video and show our angels just how much we love them in Staffordshire.” Cllr Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council

Full details of how to get involved in the sing-along, and where to send your entry, are available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/angels