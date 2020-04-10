A player from Lichfield RUFC is to lose his locks after raising more than £1,100 for the NHS.

Greg Massey launched his fundraising drive after being inspired by the work of health workers fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.

When he began his challenge, Greg said he was keen to try and do his bit.

“I feel very useless sat at home while the brave people in the NHS risk their lives to save others. “If I can raise some money to help them in some way during this crisis then that would be awesome.” Greg Massey, Lichfield RUFC

The initial £500 target has been smashed, with more than £1,100 now raised.

As a result, Greg will be shaving his head live on Facebook at 4pm today (10th April).

People can still donate via his online fundraising page.