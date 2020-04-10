A local project providing news for people with sight problems will be able to continue offering updates from Lichfield and Burntwood after teaming up with Lichfield Live.

For almost 40 years, Lichfield Talking News has been delivering news to residents who cannot read traditional newspapers due to sight issues.

But after the Lichfield Mercury was forced to pause publication due to drops in advertising revenue because of coronavirus, Lichfield Live has agreed to provide its content to ensure the service can continue.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Live said:

“We’re delighted to be able to support a fellow community media organisation that does such brilliant work. “As a volunteer-run news site, we’re proud to be able to help ensure all members of the local community continue to be able to access the latest news at a time when getting information is more important than ever.” Lichfield Live spokesperson

The Lichfield Talking News, which was founded in 1981, is run by a team of volunteers, including John May MBE.

“Our service is completely free, we carry out our own fundraising.



“We are a service that we hope will one day hear the words ‘Sorry, nobody needs you anymore’ – but as long as there is anyone in the area who is blind or visually impaired and is isolated, we will continue to provide and improve upon the service that we have organised for South Staffordshire for the past 35 years.” John May MBE

For more information on how to support the project, visit the Lichfield Talking News website.