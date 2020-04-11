Council staff in Lichfield and Burntwood have been praised for their “sterling effort” during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, has written to more than 350 workers to thank them for ensuring key services continued.

He said many had gone above and beyond to take on additional tasks as well as carrying out their usual jobs.

“In what I know will have been trying circumstances both at work and at home, Lichfield District Council employees can rightly feel immensely proud of what they are achieving. “While our residents are struggling to adjust to new routines, their waste has been collected like clockwork. “While businesses struggle with cash flow, Lichfield District Council has distributed £6million to 500 businesses within a week, with much more to come. “While self-isolating residents worry about shopping, we have led the way and partnered with Co-op to set up a distribution network to make sure all of our residents are taken care of. “On top of this, the ‘day job’ continues for many of you and for this I am really grateful.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said many staff had been adjusting to alternative working methods as the local authority looks to adapt to changing times.