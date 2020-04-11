A councillor has hailed the efforts of volunteers who are helping vulnerable Lichfield and Burntwood residents receive food and other essential items during the coronavirus crisis.

Staffordshire County Council is receiving bulk deliveries of goods which are being repackaged for delivery to locals without people to help them with shopping.

Volunteers, including council employees, are helping to get the items ready to be shipped out.

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“So many are volunteering in different ways to support others through this crisis and this is another example of people doing their bit. “This is a huge, long-running logistical challenge. We’re planning on preparing 20,000 parcels for Staffordshire in a 12-week period and I thank everyone who has volunteered for this task force to keep people fed.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Parcels will include basic items such as tinned vegetables, meat, fish and fruit, tea and coffee, rice, pasta, cereals, long life milk and toilet rolls.

Cllr White added:

“First and foremost vulnerable people who must stay at home should look for support from family and friends, from neighbours and then from local community groups. “But if someone has absolutely no-one to turn to we can help and these deliveries will keep them going.”

People who need support can call 0300 111 8050, or click here for more information.