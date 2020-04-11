A Lichfield-based retailer says more than 1,000 new staff have been recruited to help cope with demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

Central England Co-operative said it had brought in additional workers for its 400 food stores and funeral homes.

As well as 1,000 new store staff, 150 security guards have also been recruited.

Other work since the COVID-19 outbreak began has included installing more than 1,000 checkout kiosks and securing thousands of masks and gloves for staff working in funeral homes.

Debbie Robinson

Debbie Robinson, chief executive, said: