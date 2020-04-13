A domestic abuse charity has been boosted by a £1,000 donation from a Lichfield community group.

The Pathway Project received the funding from The Lichfield Lions Club.

The money is part of a national £100,000 pot provided by the Lions Clubs Foundation of the British Isles to support communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lichfield club president Nick Lamb said:

“This is a significant sum of money that we are putting to good use straightaway.

“This coronavirus pandemic is hurting lots of local people in lots of different ways – just because we are all social distancing doesn’t stop us from caring.

“We are doing what we can, and this cash injection will help us do more.”

