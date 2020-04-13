The host of an online quiz night for Lichfield and Burntwood residents says it has been great to see community spirit in action during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, asks the questions at the online event each Wednesday and Sunday evening.

The quiz nights began after social distancing and self-isolation measures were introduced as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Cllr Pullen admitted they had been a great way of bringing people together.

Doug Pullen

“Hosting the quiz has been great fun and there’s a real sense of community spirit. “People are getting involved by submitting their own rounds and are also able to chat and get a drink as the evenings go on. “It really feels as close to a pub quiz as we can get in these circumstances.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The quizzes take place via the Zoom online video conferencing system at 9pm on Wednesdays and Sundays. Details of how to take part are available from Cllr Pullen via his Twitter account.