A Lichfield cycling group is organising an online social event for people during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lichfield Re:Cycle will host the online event to keep riders connected during the self-isolation period.

We are trialling this, starting on Tuesday 14th April at 7.30pm. Get in touch if you want to join the chat or just lurk in the background. Details on image. pic.twitter.com/S7H2MTCkkR — Lichfield Re:Cycle (@LichfieldRe_Cyc) April 12, 2020

The first session takes place tomorrow (14th April) at 7.30pm.

For more details, email james@lichfieldrecycle.org.uk or visit the Lichfield Re:Cycle website.