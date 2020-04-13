Volunteers working to restore an historic building in Lichfield say they will continue their efforts after it was placed on the Heritage at Risk Register.
Sandfields Pumping Station was officially classified as being at risk after a visit by Historic England earlier this year.
But in a statement to members, the Lichfield Waterworks Trust said it still hoped to breathe new life into the site.
“It is indeed sad news to see that this magnificent piece of industrial heritage is now officially at risk of permanent loss.
“The trust is committed to continuing working with the owner, Persimmon Homes Ltd, to find a sustainable solution that will bring this building and its historic contents back into community use.”Lichfield Waterworks Trust spokesperson
The coronavirus outbreak has forced work on the site to pause temporarily.
But the trust revealed that talks with Persimmon Homes Ltd on a lease for the building had been ongoing.
“While the overall details of the lease still need to be negotiated and there are still some outstanding issues that need to be addressed.
“The trustees have carefully considered the enormous and significant contribution the members have made to this project, and therefore the trustees believe that it’s time to stop kicking the problems back and forth and instead to move things forward.
“We have therefore agreed that we are able to move on with the lease. We have informed Persimmon Homes Ltd and are waiting for them to contact our solicitors.”Lichfield Waterworks Trust spokesperson
How about looking after the signal box at the Fossway lane level crossing. It was built in the 1870’s and is one of 3 left in the country of that type
