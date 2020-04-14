A community musical at the Lichfield Garrick is the latest event to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

The theatre has already cancelled all shows until the end of May due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But plans to stage Titanic: The Musical this summer have also been axed as rehearsals will not be able to take place.

Jonny McClean, associate director at the theatre and the show’s director, said:

“While we are devastated to be postponing the community musical this year, we are excited to be looking ahead to next year, where Titanic: The Musical will be taking place instead. “We are currently in the process of finalising these dates, but we look forward to bringing our community musical back next year, bigger and better than ever.” Jonny McClean, Lichfield Garrick

Full details of shows rescheduled or cancelled are on the Lichfield Garrick website.