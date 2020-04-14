Coronavirus has forced the new High Sheriff of Staffordshire to break with 1,000 years of tradition by making his official declaration via the internet.

Charles Bagot Jewitt, from Blithfield, has become the Queen’s official representative for the county.

But the coronavirus outbreak meant his declaration had to be done virtually for the first time.

The 54-year-old spent 22 years serving in the Royal Navy before taking on posts as chief executive of the National Memorial Arboretum and area officer for youth charity the Marine Society and Sea Cadets.

“I now have the oldest job in the UK, but COVID-19 won’t stop a 1,000-year-old position. “The position of High Sheriff has evolved and survived and in early 2020 it starts in the virtual world. “The current lockdown means much of my work will have to be carried out remotely over the internet. “I will support the amazing emergency services, armed forces, local authorities and voluntary groups but to start off in just in a slightly different way. “We must try to take positives out of all challenges and I hope the work I do this year will connect with new people and groups – especially the youth and voluntary sector which I am keen to support during my appointment.” Charles Bagot Jewitt, High Sheriff of Staffordshire

Charles said he would spend his year in post focusing on crime prevention among the young.

If lockdown is lifted, he intends to take on a cycle ride around Staffordshire in August. People can donate via his JustGiving page.