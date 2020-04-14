People in Lichfield and Burntwood are among almost 700 who have answered the call to help care for vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staffordshire County Council’s iCare campaign has seen volunteer and paid roles become available to support the elderly and other vulnerable residents.

The initiative aims to create an emergency workforce which can be deployed if regular social care workers become unavailable either through catching COVID-19 or self-isolating.

Those who have already stepped up are currently being trained and checked, and are also getting the opportunity to shadow current workers.

Businesses are also being encouraged to help out, by letting furloughed staff know they can volunteer for personal care roles while away from their normal jobs.

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing said:

“Our carers provide personal care to thousands of vulnerable people across Staffordshire, and this demand has only increased as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the country. “We have been overwhelmed with the response to our iCare campaign. These people are ensuring that the most vulnerable in the county can still receive the care they rely on. “Though people are still receiving care, we are planning for the future and know that we need more carers for our vulnerable residents. This is to help keep them safe and well, and help ease the pressure on the NHS especially during the peak of the virus. “We would still like more people to sign up if they can, so if you think you can help, please visit our website.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

For more information on the scheme visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/icare.