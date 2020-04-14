Bosses at a funeral business in Lichfield has issued new guidance for families facing bereavements during the coronavirus restrictions.

People have been asked to drastically reduce the amount of people gathering at funerals as part of the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move has led to the introduction of ceremonies being live-streamed for those who can no longer attend.

David Collingwood, director of funerals at Co-op Funeralcare, said the company had also put a 10-person limit on the number of attendees.

“We have a social responsibility to limit the spread of disease and play our part to save lives. “Where crematoriums have filming facilities, in most circumstances they should be available to families who wish to access them, and the systems should be resilient enough to cope with extra the demand. “It’s crucial we support families and communities during these devastating times, and ensure they feel part of their loved one’s funeral even if they can’t physically attend. “We aim to protect our communities and have therefore had to make some tough but responsible choices to help families and individuals say goodbye in the safest possible way.” David Collingwood, Co-op Funeralcare

Other new measures introduced by the company are a pause in the use of limousines as well as a move to carry out funeral arrangements by telephone rather than in person.

Full details are available on the Co-op Funeralcare website.