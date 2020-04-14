A Burntwood petrol station has applied for permission to install two new jet washes.

The MFG Springhill site, on Cannock Road, has unveiled the proposals as part of a new investment into the business.

A planning statement said the proposals would not change the overall appearance of the site.

“The service station has historically formed part of the nature and character of the area. “Accordingly, there is no inherent objection to the use and appearance of the site as a fuel forecourt and sales building. “As part of a review of the applicant’s ongoing operations and investment considerations, and due to demand for car washing facilities, they wish to enhance the customer experience on site buy installing two jet wash facilities.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.