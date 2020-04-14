A virtual coffee morning is being held to raise funds for a local charity after it saw Easter fundraising plans curtailed by coronavirus.

Eric and Doreen Wood have raised money for the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust by holding a gathering at their home next to the Coventry Canal in Whittington every Easter Sunday for more than 30 years.

Eric Wood

But the COVID-19 outbreak forced it to be cancelled this year, meaning the group missed out on a key fundraising activity.

But the couple’s daughter Lisa Barker has now set up a Facebook page asking people to make a donation, have a cuppa at home and post a picture online.

A spokesperson for the trust said:

“Eric was involved in forming the trust more than 30 years ago, and both he and Doreen are devastated to not share their garden and time this year.” Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust spokesperson

To make a donation and post your picture, visit the Facebook page.