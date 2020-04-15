A fund set up to support groups helping communities in Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus crisis has now reached more than £24,000.

The money is designed to help voluntary and community groups who are supporting vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lichfield District Council has put £11,500 into the pot to take the total past the £24,000 mark.

Applications can be made of funding of up to £1,000.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for communities and housing, said:

“There’s been a brilliant response to our coronavirus relief fund appeal, which is still open, and we’re so grateful to everyone who has donated so far. “Working with The Community Foundation, we’re now ready to distribute the first round of funding. The grants of up to £1,000 are for groups that are working to support vulnerable residents across the district. “We are looking forward to receiving the applications and to supporting the invaluable work that is taking place to help our local communities.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

For more information on how to apply for a grant, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/relieffund.

People can still donate to the fund via the online JustGiving page.