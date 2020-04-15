People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help families pay their respects to those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.
Funerals have seen numbers of mourners heavily restricted as part of the Government’s COVID-19 social distancing measures.
As well as limiting those who can attend ceremonies, Lichfield-based Central England Co-op Funeralcare has also confirmed it is pausing the use of limousines while restrictions remain in place.
But the company is now asking people who see a hearse while they are in their front garden or out exercising to stop and bow their heads in a show of support to families who have lost loved ones.
Zaheer Iqbal, funeral director at Central England Co-op Funeralcare, said:
“We are working 24 hours a day to support families at their time of need, but changes have had to be put in place following advice and guidance from the Government to protect everyone.
“These are circumstances that none of us could have imagined, but it continues to be our privilege to support families at this most difficult time.
“This is why we are asking people wherever they are to bow their head in a show of respect for funerals passing by and in support of families.”Zaheer Iqbal, Central England Co-op Funeralcare
Supported by