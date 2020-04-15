People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help families pay their respects to those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Funerals have seen numbers of mourners heavily restricted as part of the Government’s COVID-19 social distancing measures.

As well as limiting those who can attend ceremonies, Lichfield-based Central England Co-op Funeralcare has also confirmed it is pausing the use of limousines while restrictions remain in place.

But the company is now asking people who see a hearse while they are in their front garden or out exercising to stop and bow their heads in a show of support to families who have lost loved ones.

Zaheer Iqbal, funeral director at Central England Co-op Funeralcare, said: