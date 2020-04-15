A housebuilding firm has urged its staff in Lichfield and Burntwood to join a “volunteer army” to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.
Persimmon Homes has paused large sections of the organisation with staff remaining on full pay.
But the company is now asking them to use their time away from their usual work to volunteer to help support vital services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave Jenkinson, chief executive of Persimmon Homes, said:
“I know many of our staff will want to support the country and vulnerable people through this crisis and that is why we launched the Persimmon Voluntary Programme.
“Staff who are not working their usual pattern are registering to be placed on a central database confirming they are prepared to carry out voluntary work to support local communities.
“We are absolutely thrilled that so many people have stepped forward. We now have hundreds of volunteers available for local charities, the NHS and communities to call upon.”Dave Jenkinson, Persimmon Homes
