A housebuilding firm has urged its staff in Lichfield and Burntwood to join a “volunteer army” to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Persimmon Homes has paused large sections of the organisation with staff remaining on full pay.

But the company is now asking them to use their time away from their usual work to volunteer to help support vital services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Jenkinson, chief executive of Persimmon Homes, said: