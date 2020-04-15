A Lichfield swimmer has stepped up to the challenge of raising money for local hospitals.

Georgie Rennals took part in an online fundraiser in aid of Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity.

Swimmers from across the region have been completing either 2020 swim strokes using training cords or 2020 step ups.

Georgie recorded her efforts in a time lapse video.

@club_lichfield Georgie Rennals has just completed the challenge help raise money and donate ! @DerventioeXcel fundraising for Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity. Check out their @JustGiving page and please donate if you can. Thank you! #JustGiving https://t.co/uejgBPvITH pic.twitter.com/uwnrm0NMx8 — elite academy (@theeliteacademy) April 14, 2020

The campaign has already smashed the target of raising £2,020 for the hospital charity.

People can donate via the online fundraising page.