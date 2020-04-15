Teachers from a Lichfield school have joined the lockdown video craze with a creation to cheer pupils stuck at home.

The staff from Charnwood Primary Academy performed to the Grease hit We Go Together.

Just a little treat for the Easter holiday #staysafe #stay@home #keepsmiling Posted by Charnwood Primary Academy on Friday, 3 April 2020

The group join colleagues from other Lichfield and Burntwood schools in producing videos – including Fulfen Primary School and Erasmus Darwin Academy.

Other groups in the area have also got involved, with the Lichfield Spires Netball team taking part in the pass it on craze and residents at a Burntwood care home showcasing their dancing skills.