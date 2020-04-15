Police have thanked people in Lichfield and Burntwood for continuing to adhere to coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

Patrols were stepped up over the Easter weekend amid fears many could venture out as the temperature soared.

But Staffordshire Police said the “vast majority” had acted responsibly and stayed at home.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said:

“This is absolutely a community effort and I want to thank the people of Staffordshire for continuing to follow the Government instructions to stay at home. “Each one of us has a vital role to play to combat the spread of COVID-19. We all recognise this is a difficult time. “However, these restrictions are vital to protect our families, our communities and the NHS.” Ch Cons Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

“Outstanding work in hard times”

The force said it was dealing with around 180 reports a day of allegations of people not following the guidelines.

But it added that up to 14th April just 10 fixed penalty notices had been issued across Staffordshire relating to coronavirus breaches.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan