Police have thanked people in Lichfield and Burntwood for continuing to adhere to coronavirus social distancing guidelines.
Patrols were stepped up over the Easter weekend amid fears many could venture out as the temperature soared.
But Staffordshire Police said the “vast majority” had acted responsibly and stayed at home.
Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said:
“This is absolutely a community effort and I want to thank the people of Staffordshire for continuing to follow the Government instructions to stay at home.
“Each one of us has a vital role to play to combat the spread of COVID-19. We all recognise this is a difficult time.
“However, these restrictions are vital to protect our families, our communities and the NHS.”Ch Cons Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police
“Outstanding work in hard times”
The force said it was dealing with around 180 reports a day of allegations of people not following the guidelines.
But it added that up to 14th April just 10 fixed penalty notices had been issued across Staffordshire relating to coronavirus breaches.
“Since the emergency legislation came into effect we have only been required to take enforcement action in a limited number of situations which shows that our approach is working and I am confident that the policing style and approach we have is the right one.
“However, we will not hesitate to use enforcement where necessary to deal with those who ignore the restrictions and we will never tolerate any form of assault on officers and emergency service workers such as coughing or spitting which is appalling behaviour.
“I want to pay tribute to all officers and staff who, alongside other emergency workers, NHS staff and other key workers, are on the frontline.
“They are doing outstanding work in hard times and they are seeing a great amount of support and thanks from the public.
“Please continue to do the right thing – stay at home and save lives.”Ch Cons Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police
3602 FPN’s were issued since the emergency legislation was introduced, that’s £190,000 in fines, assuming immediate payment.
What’s Staffordshire’s number?
Anecdotally, I hear law abiding people within our small village talking about how they won’t put up with this much longer, we’re a predominately aged village, if they’re talking like this – I wonder what the urban areas are going to be like in 1, 2 or 3 weeks time?
Just to anticipate the ‘reckless’ accusations of a few people on this site, people are not stupid, they read the news and they’re fully aware that they are locked down because the government failed to test and trace from the outset, to quote an elderly resident on my road “it makes me so angry I can’t read the news or go on Facebook any more.”
It may not be social distancing or essential journey’s that Gavin needs to concern himself about, but public disobedience and civil disorder.
I know they’re planning for it, astonishing really, we’re talking about the most illiberal laws in peacetime, on the back of the most incompetent government response since the last SARS outbreak.
Welcome to a Johnson lead, Tory shambles.
Let us hope our MP has set a new benchmark by using social media to point out people he sees as not observing social distancing rules while out on his walk around Lichfield.
Don’t use your standing in the community to politely suggest to the people involved they should perhaps exercise more caution. Don’t report them to the police even if he thinks it is potentially a serious breach of the rules.
Instead, use social media to make superficial descriptions of those involved. Make disparaging remarks about the weight of one of the children. Point the finger and shame them and implore anyone who might know of anyone matching their description to berate them in public about their stupidity. Don’t ever let the true facts get in the way of securing more social media likes and retweets.
That, after all, would be the responsible and rational response of an elected Member of Parliament – or at least the one we have come to expect from our MP.
Unleash the mob mentality Mr Fabricant. That will learn them!
I’m sure Staffordshire Police will be delighted by the approach of our MP. It sets such a great example after all
