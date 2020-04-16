Children still attending a Lichfield school have showcased their creative side to pay tribute to key workers.

The nation is preparing for the weekly clap for carers event this evening (16th April).

Although schools are officially shut, children of key workers are still attending to allow their parents to continue working.

And one group at Whittington Primary School decided to create a stop-motion animation saying thank you to health workers.

The children in school have made a stop animation film thanking all of the key workers for the amazing work they have been doing. pic.twitter.com/xLfnesMk76 — Whittington Primary (@WhittingtonSch) April 15, 2020

Local residents are also finding alternative ways to pay tribute to those continuing the fight against COVID-19.

If you’ve seen a creative tribute to key workers in Lichfield and Burntwood, let us know by emailing yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk.