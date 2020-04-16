Councillors in Burntwood have broken new ground by holding their first virtual meeting.

Members of Burntwood Town Council took part in the online session yesterday (15th April) as coronavirus restrictions meant a traditional gathering of the elected members could not take place.

Items such as contingency planning for the COVID-19 outbreak and the creation of a network to support local residents during the crisis were on the agenda.

Cllr Bradley Westwood, Labour representative for the Boney Hay and Central ward said:

“Great progress by Burntwood Town Council as we managed to host our first virtual meeting. “It was good to see the community coming together in Burntwood, especially amongst all the groups that have been set up in these trying times.” Cllr Brad Westwood, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough Rudd, Conservative representative for Summerfield and All Saints ward, added: