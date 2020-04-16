Families in Lichfield and Burntwood are due to discover which primary schools their children have been allocated for September.

Although schools are currently shut to all pupils except for those who have parents who are key workers, the allocation of places for the next school year is continuing.

Staffordshire County Council says 94% of children will be allocated their first choice primary school, with almost 99% getting one of their top three selections.

A total of 8,993 places are being allocated across the county.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member for learning and employability said:

“It is hugely important for parents to know what school their children will be attending, which is why our admissions team have been pulling out all the stops to ensure all Staffordshire parents know where their children will be going in September. “This is despite the current coronavirus crisis, which has meant officers at the county council have had to be diverted into other duties, or work in different ways to get the job done. “Our forward planning and investment in the provision of more school places over the past five years has meant we have been consistently able to allocate more than 90% of parents their first choice of primary and secondary schools.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Parents who applied online will begin receiving emails from today (16th April).