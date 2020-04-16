Fire crews are asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to use sky lanterns to pay tribute to key workers.
The weekly clap for carers takes place this evening (16th April) with people across the country showing their support for staff on the front line of the battle against coronavirus.
But as alternative ways of paying tribute are springing up, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to avoid one particular method.
“We fully support clap for carers to celebrate our NHS colleagues, but please do not add extra strain on services by using sky lanterns.
“They are a fire risk and can cause wildfires, affect wildlife and damage crops.
“Please show your thanks in a safer way.”Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson
