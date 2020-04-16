People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to make use of their daily exercise during the coronavirus crisis to raise money for a local charity.

St Giles Hospice has launched two fundraising initiatives as part of Katie’s Appeal, the Whittington-based charity’s urgent response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Orange April is urging people to plan colourful activities at home, while Miles 4 St Giles is asking residents to take on energetic challenges for the daily exercise.

The appeal comes after St Giles Hospice was forced to halt fundraising events.

Director of fundraising Elinor Eustace said:

“Wherever you are and whatever you do, you can keep active and entertained during your days at home and help raise vital funds for local people this month by going orange for St Giles Hospice. “Just download our fundraising pack and let your imagination run free. Supporters can dress bake, make – or originate. “We’d love to see what bright ideas you can come up with.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

The Miles 4 St Giles initiative is a 30-day challenge people can undertake while enjoying your their exercise break.

“Right now, our nurses are covering miles and miles to keep the hospice going. Can you? “We’re inviting people to give their exercise a purpose by joining Team St Giles and clocking up Miles 4 St Giles. “You can walk 30 miles, run 60 miles, cycle 90 miles or even take on a triathlon by combining all three. “Alternatively, you can set your own distance and do it your way, be it indoors or out – and if you sign up to our sponsored challenge you can earn some great rewards along the way including medals, tote bags, water bottles and t-shirts to give you a boost as you hit those milestones.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

Kids can also join in the fun by downloading the hospice’s Olly the Orange activity pack, featuring 13 pages of puzzles and projects to keep little ones entertained, in return for a minimum £3 donation to the hospice.

To download an Orange April digital fundraising pack visit www.stgileshospice.com/orangeapril. Details about the Miles 4 St Giles event are available here.