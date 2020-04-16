People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to turn to loan sharks during the coronavirus crisis.

With people facing reduced income during the COVID-19 outbreak, the England Illegal Money Lending Team says it fears some may turn to alternative methods of funding.

But a spokesperson urged people to think before borrowing money from unregulated sources.

A spokesperson said:

“We recognise that this period may be one of increased financial pressure for some people. “The team is fully committed to ensuring that illegal money lenders – better known as loan sharks – do not take advantage and profit from other people’s hardship.” England Illegal Money Lending Team spokesperson

The Stop Loan Sharks helpline on 0300 555 2222 is still open during the pandemic.