People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to turn to loan sharks during the coronavirus crisis.
With people facing reduced income during the COVID-19 outbreak, the England Illegal Money Lending Team says it fears some may turn to alternative methods of funding.
But a spokesperson urged people to think before borrowing money from unregulated sources.
A spokesperson said:
“We recognise that this period may be one of increased financial pressure for some people.
“The team is fully committed to ensuring that illegal money lenders – better known as loan sharks – do not take advantage and profit from other people’s hardship.”England Illegal Money Lending Team spokesperson
The Stop Loan Sharks helpline on 0300 555 2222 is still open during the pandemic.
“We encourage not only victims but friends, family members and the wider community to come forward if they suspect someone is suffering at the hands of loan sharks.”England Illegal Money Lending Team spokesperson
