Puppies in Lichfield are continuing to be trained after local classes moved online.

With the coronavirus social distancing regulations, sessions at Wall Village Hall were paused.

But Bobs Broadbent, who runs The Puppy School sessions in the Lichfield area, said owners were still keen to ensure young dogs were not missing out on crucial training.

“With the UK in lockdown, it’s a difficult time for everyone at the moment but we are still giving guidance and advice. “The early stages are the most important part of development for a puppy.” Bobs Broadbent, The Puppy School

For more details visit The Puppy School website.