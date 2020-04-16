A man has been charged with drug and weapons offences after being stopped by police in Fazeley.

Lyndon Sadler, of no fixed address was stopped in a vehicle on New Mill Lane just after 1pm yesterday (15th April).

After drugs were found, an address on Kettebrook Lane in Tamworth was searched and more drugs and weapons were seized.

Sadler, 18, has been charged with:

Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A,

Possession of a controlled drug of class A

Possession of a controlled drug of class B

Possession of a weapon for the discharge of noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device/thing,

Possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate

Possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B

He will appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court today (16th April).