Residents living in an area of Lichfield have created their own special tribute to key workers helping the community during the coronavirus crisis.

People on the Saxon Gate development have put together an artwork spelling out their thanks to NHS staff and care workers.

It comes as the country prepares to continue the clap for carers which takes place every Thursday evening.

The display created by Saxon Gate residents. Picture: Daniel Floyd

The Saxon Gate housing development lies near to the West Midlands Ambulance base on Eastern Avenue.