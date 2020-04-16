With large sections of society going into ‘social-isolation’, one Lichfield resident lifts the lid on her thoughts in the latest of a series of diary posts on the coronavirus outbreak.

I never knew there were so many dogs in the district. They make a daily sight in the street, taking their owners on a state-approved walk.

The best view of the neighbourhood is from an upstairs room, but I’m not seeing things too clearly at the moment – because the window’s a bit dirty.

It seems more important than usual to keep this tiny corner of the universe as fresh as possible, so it’s time for a grand spring-clean, beginning with the windows.

One pane at a time, paying close attention to the smudges, in the modern, mindful manner.

My apple trees are breaking into blossom, but it’s a bitter-sweet spring, the sunshine in sharp contrast to the new darkness in this world. COVID-19 is now on every continent except Antarctica.

My daughter-in-law, a doctor in London, tells me her care-home patients are dying in large numbers and often alone.

And someone rang me yesterday about a mutual acquaintance in her 60s, another victim of the virus whose appetite continues to grow.

A week or two ago, I didn’t quite believe all this could really be happening, but I do now.

The kitchen looks out on to the garden and far beyond. In the distance stands a building I’m so glad is there and which will still be there long after this story is over, its three ancient spires gracing the sky – Lichfield Cathedral.

Tessa also writes on www.pensionista.co.uk – an adventurous take on much later life