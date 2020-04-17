Coronavirus restrictions have not stopped residents at a Lichfield retirement village from keeping active.

Personal trainer Ben Bate has been a permanent fixture at Bromford’s Beacon Park Village since it opened on Lower Sandford Street in 2005.

But the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions meant the 38-year-old couldn’t continue with his regular sessions at the on-site gym.

So the quick-thinking instructor has transformed balconies into a gym while he runs three outdoor fitness sessions at three locations outside to ensure all residents can take part.

Ben Bate leading one of his fitness sessions before the coronavirus lockdown began

“This hasn’t just been about exercise for me. “It has equally been about bringing everyone together and easing people’s minds at what is quite a tough time for everyone and the response has been absolutely fantastic.” “We typically get between 15 and 20 people and we’ve been getting up to 30 in the past few weeks and as more and more residents hear about it, a greater number are coming out onto their balconies which is so great to see. “We’ve been working on loosening their joints, using a range of movements to improve their core strength, and really just releasing those good endorphins.” Ben Bate, personal trainer

Fitness sessions aren’t the only thing keeping residents entertained as the scheme has also held sing-alongs to popular classics such as YMCA by the Village People and Vera Lynn’s hit We’ll Meet Again.

Pat Jobson, Bromford’s village manager, said: