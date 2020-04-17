Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has joined calls for stricter controls on large companies paying suppliers to prevent smaller businesses from going bust.

Michael Fabricant has co-authored a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer with Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney.

The pair say the outbreak has show the dangers of larger companies who “hoard cash” at the expense of smaller suppliers.

Mr Fabricant said:

“Having been in business before I became an MP, I am well aware that a positive cash flow – as well as profitability – is needed by businesses to keep trading. “If larger companies don’t pay on time, smaller businesses won’t get the chance to be the big employers of the future, instead they could go bust. “It is even more critical now as businesses try to survive during the national lock-down due to COVID-19.” Michael Fabricant

The Conservative MP has previously raised the issue in a debate in the House of Commons last month.

The full letter from the two MPs can be seen below: