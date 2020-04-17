People across Lichfield and Burntwood showed their appreciation for key workers as the clap for carers event took place.
Residents left their homes as part of the national tribute to NHS and other care staff.
Among the shows of appreciation were outside the West Midlands Ambulance Service base on Eastern Avenue in Lichfield.
A guard of honour formed by police patrol cars joined residents to thank staff working on the front line of the battle with coronavirus.
Anyone who has been issued with a FPN for an “unessential journey” should feel rightly aggrieved watching this.
