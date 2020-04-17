A Lichfield councillor says he remains committed to community projects after resigning as a member of a local parish council.

Cllr Richard Cox confirmed he had stepped down from Handsacre with Armitage Parish Council.

But he will continue to represent the area as a Conservative member of Lichfield District Council.

For personal reasons to which I don’t wish to expand I resigned yesterday from Armitage with Handsacre Parish Council. This doesn’t impact with my community involvement or being @Lichfield_DC ward councillor for AwH, Hawksyard and Kings Bromley#StayHomeSaveLives — Richard Cox (@CllrRichardECox) April 17, 2020

He told Lichfield Live his decision would have no impact on his involvement with local projects.