A Lichfield councillor says he remains committed to community projects after resigning as a member of a local parish council.
Cllr Richard Cox confirmed he had stepped down from Handsacre with Armitage Parish Council.
But he will continue to represent the area as a Conservative member of Lichfield District Council.
He told Lichfield Live his decision would have no impact on his involvement with local projects.
“For personal reasons I resigned from Armitage with Handsacre Parish Council.
“But I stress that my involvement with the community does not change or is even affected by this decision.
“I’m still involved in various community projects and am still representing the local community in my ward as a district councillor.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council
