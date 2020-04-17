A Lichfield cycling charity is getting back in the saddle to help local residents.

Lichfield Re:Cycle was faced with losing its base just a week before the coronavirus lockdown began.

But the charity – which offers long term loans of bikes as well as promoting cycling across the city – said it was now looking to start up parts of its work again.

“We did manage to remove our bikes and tools to secure storage and we have been working behind the scenes to resume offering a service to people in the Lichfield district and we can now announce we are resuming activity. “Although without premises, we still have the commitment and skills of our volunteers.” The group said it would begin taking requests or referrals for free long term loan requests from key workers or those who need them for health or wellbeing reasons. “We have managed to source five bikes recently for workers to get to their jobs in Fradley after factories had banned lift shares between colleagues. “This meant they did’t need to walk around five miles each way to get to work. “We also want to hear from any furloughed workers who might be temporarily able to help us increase our capacity and the number of people we can support. “We want to hear from confident home mechanics who could us fix bikes from their homes. We can deliver and collect as well as providing necessary parts.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

Bike shop services are currently exempt from COVID-19 restrictions meaning volunteers, acting as key workers, are still able to carry out collections and deliveries or necessary items.

The charity is also on the lookout for donations of bikes that can be fixed up ready to be loaned to those who need them.

“For a long time we have struggled to source large frame bikes for taller people of 6ft and over. “We would be happy to receive any size adult bike, but the bigger the better. “If you have a bike that you no longer need, we would be happy to collect, respecting physical distancing guidelines.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

Anyone who wants to donate a bike or volunteer to help can contact Lichfield Re:Cycle via their website.