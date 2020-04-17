The Lichfield Garrick has thanked theatre-goers and local organisations for their support as the theatre continues to battle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The curtains will remain down until the end of May as social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 means shows cannot go ahead.

A spokesperson for the venue said they wanted to thank groups such as Lichfield District Council, the Swinfen Broun Charitable Trust, the McLay Dementia Trust and the People’s Postcode Trust.

“We are incredibly grateful for all our past support will help us get through this crisis and make sure we can keep offering enriching cultural experiences to many people once we are able to re-open again. “The Lichfield Garrick is also hugely grateful to our loyal patrons, who have shown exceptional generosity during this uncertain time for us all. “As many of our events in the immediate future are cancelled, an incredible number of customers donated their ticket refunds back to the theatre. “This is a massive reassurance for our participants, securing them with the knowledge that we will re-open and will soon be offering the high-quality theatre that you know and love.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Although shows have been cancelled until the end of May, a number have been rescheduled for later this year or in 2021.

These include Buddy Holly and the Cricketers, Walk Right Back, A Black Country Night Out and The Fizz.