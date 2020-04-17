A Lichfield pub played its part in helping to keep spirits up during the coronavirus lockdown by creating a front garden disco for local residents.

The Wellington Ale House on Birmingham Road is shut alongside other pubs across the country during the coronavirus lockdown.

But that didn’t stop the venue joining in the tribute to key workers as the owners took their disco equipment outside to entertain local residents.

Before the clap for carers event, they played requests from neighbours who could join the fun by dancing along from their front gardens.

“We decided to get our big speakers out on our car park and spin some tunes to get everyone out in their front yards for a bit of a boogie and some feel good tunes before we gave the NHS the biggest clap we can muster for all the amazing work they have been doing on the front line.” The Wellington spokesperson

The videos of the al fresco disco can be seen on The Wellington Ale House’s Facebook page.